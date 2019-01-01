Business Leader Webinar: Economic Impact of COVID-19
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, large-scale imposed quarantines, travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have driven a sharp decrease in consumer and business spending, and the most recent federal report indicates 3.283 million Americans filed for unemployment.
Join renowned economist, Dr. Sam Chandan, as he discusses the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak on the labor market and U.S. economy, including a view of key sectors and major metros.
Tuesday, April 7
11 AM PT / 1 PM CT / 2 PM ET
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
- The most current labor market data, including initial claims, monthly jobs report, and how this applies to the present business climate.
- Analyze key features of the stimulus package and the critical elements of impacts to employers and employees.
- A breakdown of the supply and demand profile for key sectors – where to find surpluses and shortfalls and which industries /metros will be tightest in the recovery phase.
- Essential differences in labor market trends and projections across major metros, demographics and skill levels.
EXPERT SPEAKERS:
Dr. Sam Chandan, PhD, FRICS; Founder of Chandan Economics and Chair in Real Estate Development and Investment at Larry & Klara Silverstein; Associate Dean of the NYU School of Professional Studies Schack Institute of Real Estate; Partner, Global Head of Strategy and Member of Capri Capital investment committee
Jay Denton serves as senior vice president of business intelligence and chief innovation officer for ThinkWhy. In addition to leading the company's business intelligence unit and product innovation, Denton's focus is on sustaining a culture of thought leadership.